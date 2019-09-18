Sports World: De Gea extends stay at United until 2023

De Gea extends stay at United until 2023

LONDON • Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea signed a new contract on Monday, tying him to the Premier League football club until at least 2023, with an option for an extra year.

The 28-year-old Spain international was in the last year of his contract and could have begun to talk to other clubs in January if he wanted to leave.

But de Gea said the "opportunity to continue my career at Manchester United is a genuine honour" and he felt he had "much more to achieve at the club".

DPA

Fury ready for next year's Wilder rematch

LAS VEGAS • Tyson Fury claims he is "ready for war" with Deontay Wilder after the British heavyweight boxer survived two severe cuts in his weekend win over Sweden's Otto Wallin.

He needed 47 stitches following the Las Vegas bout on Saturday, before eventually securing an unanimous points decision victory.

The 31-year-old Fury told the BBC that even though he was cut up, it was part and parcel of the fight game and he was now ready for a rematch with American Wilder, which has been tentatively scheduled for Feb 22.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Felix set to run in 9th straight world c'ships

LOS ANGELES • United States track and field star Allyson Felix was named to her ninth consecutive World Championships team on Monday, as the United States unveiled a powerful squad for this month's athletics showpiece in Doha, Qatar.

She was selected as part of the Americans' relay pool after failing to qualify for an individual 400m berth at the US trials in Des Moines, Iowa, in July.

It means Felix has the chance to add to her astonishing collection of 11 world championship gold medals, won in individual and relay events between 2005 and 2017.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE