Sports World: De Bruyne EPL Player of the Year again

De Bruyne EPL Player of the Year again

LONDON • Kevin de Bruyne became just the third player to win the English Professional Footballers' Association's Player of the Year award for a second straight season on Sunday.

The Belgium midfielder follows in the footsteps of Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo.

De Bruyne, 29, was vital to City's third Premier League title in four years and a fourth consecutive League Cup triumph.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cantlay wins Memorial in play-off

DUBLIN (Ohio) • Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa, who found themselves tied for first after Jon Rahm's Covid-19 enforced withdrawal, still could not decide a winner after 18 holes on Sunday before Cantlay sank a 12-foot putt to win the PGA Memorial Tournament on the first play-off hole.

Both Americans both shot one-under 71s, finishing at 13-under 275, while compatriot Scottie Scheffler (70) was third, two shots behind.

On third-round leader Rahm's pullout on Saturday, Cantlay said it was "so unfortunate" and admitted that the Spanish defending champion, who had held a six-stroke lead, would have been the winner otherwise.

REUTERS

Exhibition may be last fight, Floyd hints

MIAMI • Floyd Mayweather predictably dominated YouTube star Logan Paul on Sunday in an eight-round exhibition fight in Miami before admitting it could have been his final performance.

The 44-year-old, who weighed in at 155lb (70.3kg) with his 26-year-old opponent tipping the scales at 189.5lb, produced a slick performance at the Hard Rock Stadium, although there was no winner declared as per the rules.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rio champ Puig to skip Tokyo after op

NEW YORK • Monica Puig, the reigning Olympic gold medallist in women's singles tennis, yesterday said she will miss the Tokyo 2020 Games and the rest of the WTA Tour season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The 27-year-old became the first Puerto Rican athlete to win Olympic gold in 2016 when she defeated Germany's Angelique Kerber in the final in Rio de Janeiro.

Since then, Puig has been plagued by injuries and loss of form, dropping to world No. 168.

REUTERS