Sports World: De Boer takes charge as Oranje coach

De Boer takes charge as Oranje coach

AMSTERDAM • Frank de Boer, who won 112 caps and played at two World Cups for the Netherlands, has been appointed his country's national team coach, the Dutch football association said on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old replaced Ronald Koeman, who left last month to manage Barcelona, and has signed a two-year contract up to the 2022 World Cup.

REUTERS

Alli will stay at Spurs, says Mourinho

LONDON • Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is "convinced" Dele Alli will not leave the Premier League club in the transfer window and has challenged the England midfielder to make full use of the opportunities that come his way.

Alli has lost his place in the side but was named in the squad that faced Shkendija in Skopje in the Europa League yesterday.

REUTERS

All Blacks want to avoid bleak Christmas

WELLINGTON • New Zealand Rugby yesterday refused to rule out boycotting the end of this year's Rugby Championship in Australia, after the organisers unveiled a schedule that would leave the All Blacks stranded in quarantine at Christmas.

The row overshadowed plans for a tournament that host Australia described as a "mini-World Cup", with double-header matches over six weekends featuring the Wallabies, South Africa, New Zealand and Argentina.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE