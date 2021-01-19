Sports World: Davis Cup to be held over 11 days in 3 cities

Davis Cup to be held over 11 days in 3 cities

LONDON • This year's Davis Cup finals will be held over 11 days rather than seven and will almost certainly be staged across three cities in Spain, the International Tennis Federation confirmed yesterday.

Last year's edition was cut because of the coronavirus pandemic, but this year's event has been scheduled for Nov 25 to Dec 5, with a final decision to be made in March.

Neville leaves early to join MLS' Inter Miami

LONDON • Phil Neville has left his role as England women's manager, the Football Association said yesterday, with the 43-year-old set to take over at Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, which is owned by former Manchester United teammate David Beckham.

Neville was previously due to leave his role at the end of his contract in July and the FA said it will name an interim head coach "shortly", as Netherlands women's boss Sarina Wiegman will not take over until the end of the Tokyo Olympics in August.

Atletico fail in Trippier ban appeal

LONDON • Fifa yesterday rejected Atletico Madrid's appeal against a 10-week sanction on Kieran Trippier for breaking betting rules in England, meaning the defender is banned from playing until the end of next month.

Trippier was handed the sanction on Dec 23 f for violating rules forbidding providing information to third parties over his move from Tottenham to Atletico in 2019.

South Africa could travel to UK for series

CAPE TOWN • World champions South Africa are open to "all options" to play the British and Irish Lions and are even willing to travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland to make sure the series goes ahead, director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said yesterday.

The Lions are scheduled to travel to South Africa for eight Test matches between July 3 and Aug 7, but the tour remains in doubt as all three nations are in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic and a decision is likely to be made next month.

