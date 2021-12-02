Sports World :Daryl, Shannon win S'pore Junior Masters

Daryl, Shannon win S'pore Junior Masters

National golfers Daryl Low, 16, and Shannon Tan, 17, won the open boys' and girls' division titles respectively at yesterday's EFG Singapore Junior Masters held at Laguna National Golf and Country Club's Masters course.

Daryl closed with a one-under 71 for a 215 total, eight clear of Ethan Lim (74). Shannon shot a 77 for a 211 winning total, six strokes ahead of runner-up Samantha Dizon (67) of the Philippines.

The three-day tournament drew more than 84 amateurs.

Magpies need miracle to avoid relegation

LONDON • Newcastle must now do what no other team in English Premier League history has achieved if they are to avoid relegation - survive after failing to win any of their first 14 games.

A 1-1 home draw with fellow strugglers Norwich City on Tuesday extended their winless run and new manager Eddie Howe knows the situation is becoming critical.

Only three other teams in the Premier League era have failed to win any of their opening 14 games - Swindon Town (1993-94), Queens Park Rangers (2012-13) and Sheffield United (2020-21) - and all were relegated.

REUTERS

White's 48 goals is new England milestone

LONDON • Ellen White broke England's all-time women's scoring record as the Lionesses recorded their biggest victory by crushing Latvia 20-0 in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

She scored twice early on to take her level with and then past Kelly Smith's milestone of 46 goals, before completing her hat-trick shortly after the break to reach 48 goals. The Manchester City striker was one of four hat-trick scorers on the night. Lauren Hemp netted four times, while Beth Mead and substitute Alessia Russo also registered trebles.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Konta announces she is retiring from tennis

LONDON • Former British No. 1 Johanna Konta announced her retirement from tennis yesterday.

The 30-year-old has struggled with knee trouble over the past two seasons and has slipped to 113th in the world rankings - a far cry from her career high of No. 4.

Konta, who reached the semi-finals of three of the four Grand Slams, plus the quarter-finals of the US Open, made her announcement on social media with a post headlined "Grateful".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE