Sports World: Daphne Tan 5th in Bowling World Cup

Daphne Tan 5th in Bowling World Cup

LAS VEGAS • Singapore bowler Daphne Tan finished a creditable fifth in the women's singles event at the 54th QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The 2015 SEA Games singles gold medallist bowled 8,407 pinfalls over 40 games and missed out on the step-ladder finals. Shannon O'Keefe of the United States became the eighth American to win the World Cup title when she pipped Sin Li Jane of Malaysia 238-236 in the final.

Top-ranked Momota wins Fuzhou Open

SHANGHAI • World champion Kento Momota won badminton's Fuzhou China Open yesterday to add another title to his already spectacular season.

The Japanese world No. 1 survived a spirited challenge from Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-chen, defeating the fourth seed 21-13, 11-21, 21-16 in 66 minutes. Momota, 24, has been in scorching form this year, winning the World Championships, the Asia Championships and now four events on the World Tour.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Usyk cruises to win cruiserweight bout

MANCHESTER • Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk remained the undisputed world cruiserweight boxing champion with an eighth-round stoppage of British underdog Tony Bellew at the Manchester Arena on Saturday.

The 2012 Olympic heavyweight gold medallist stunned Bellew with a right to the head before banging in a looping left to send him crashing to the canvas.

British referee Terry O'Connor stopped the fight as the 31-year-old Usyk stretched his professional record to 16-0-0.

REUTERS

Kuchar closing in on first title in 4 years

MEXICO CITY • American golfer Matt Kuchar surged into a four-shot lead at the US PGA Tour's Mayakoba Classic on Saturday, firing a six-under 65 at the El Camaleon Golf Club Course in Playa del Carmen to edge closer to a first title in four years.

The 40-year-old, who has not won a title since the 2014 RBC Heritage, finished the third round on 20-under 193.

South Korean Kim Whee is alone in second spot on 197 after a 66 with American Richy Werenski and New Zealand's Danny Lee a stroke back. Both shot 67s.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE