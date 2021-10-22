Sports World : Daka sparks Foxes' comeback victory

Daka sparks Foxes' comeback victory

MOSCOW • Patson Daka scored four goals as Leicester revived their Europa League campaign by fighting back from two goals down to beat Spartak Moscow 4-3 in the Russian capital on Wednesday.

Zambia striker Daka, a close-season signing from Salzburg, became only the fifth player to score four goals in a Europa League game since it was rebranded from the Uefa Cup. Leicester moved up to second place in Group C behind Legia Warsaw, a point above third-placed Spartak.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Fati , 18, to stay at Barcelona till 2027

BARCELONA • Ansu Fati has extended his contract with Barcelona until 2027, the club announced on Wednesday, after their 1-0 win over Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League.

Fati, who recently returned after almost a year out with a knee injury, will have a release clause in his new deal set at €1 billion (S$1.57 billion).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rugby World Cup slot for Japan's women

SYDNEY • Japan have been awarded Asia's one guaranteed spot at next year's women's World Cup in New Zealand after travel and quarantine challenges disrupted the normal qualifying process, World Rugby has announced.

They will join Canada, the United States and Italy in Pool B of the 12-team event, which kicks off at Auckland's Eden Park on Oct 8, 2022.

REUTERS