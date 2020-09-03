Sports World: Dad-to-be de Bruyne a doubt for Belgium

Dad-to-be de Bruyne a doubt for Belgium

BRUSSELS • Kevin de Bruyne may miss Belgium's opening game of the Nations League on Saturday with his wife set to give birth to their third child, team officials said yesterday.

The Manchester City midfielder did not join up with the rest of the national squad on Tuesday ahead of matches against Denmark on Saturday and then Iceland three days later.

De Bruyne has permission to stay with his family and his participation will depend on the birth.

REUTERS

New boy Gabriel won over by Arteta, Edu

LONDON • Brazilian defender Gabriel has revealed that the influence of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu convinced him to join the Gunners. He spoke after completing a reported £22 million (S$40 million) move from French Ligue One side Lille on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was linked with Manchester United and Napoli, but opted to move to the Emirates after a "very reassuring" call from Arteta.

Compatriot Edu also talked up his potential, hailing his "many outstanding attributes" and said the club had been monitoring him.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Snooker back on the table for Hendry, 51

LONDON • Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry will make a return to the professional game eight years after retiring, with the Scot taking up an invitational tour card to compete on the World Snooker Tour for at least the next two seasons.

The 51-year-old admitted on Tuesday he "always missed the buzz of competing" and now was a "good time to explore getting back to the table".

Hendry retired in 2012 after a quarter-final exit at the world championship.

REUTERS