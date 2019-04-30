Sports World: Czech footballer Sural dies in minibus crash

Czech footballer Sural dies in minibus crash

ANKARA (TURKEY) • Czech international Josef Sural has died of injuries sustained in a minibus crash while returning with teammates from a match in southern Turkey, his Turkish club Aytemiz Alanyaspor said yesterday.

The club's chairman said the accident occurred after both drivers fell asleep. Six other players, including former Tottenham defender Stephen Caulker and ex-Newcastle striker Papiss Cisse, escaped serious injuries. Midfielder Sural, 28, was capped 20 times for his country and was a key player in their Euro 2016 campaign.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Striking fan was a mistake, says Neymar

PARIS • Brazilian footballer Neymar admitted on Sunday that he had made a mistake striking a fan who insulted Paris Saint-Germain players after losing 6-5 on penalties to Rennes in the French Cup final on Saturday.

As the players climbed the steps at the Stade de France to receive their medals, Neymar struck one of the fans in the face. The blow was caught on numerous mobile phones, including that of the victim, Edouard, 28, a delivery driver from Nantes. "Did I act badly?" Neymar posted on Instagram. "Yes. But no one can stay indifferent."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Two games is enough as Cannavaro quits

HONG KONG • Former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro said on Sunday he was quitting as interim coach of China after just two games in charge, both 1-0 home defeats, to focus on his role at the helm of Guangzhou Evergrande and spend time with his family.

Cannavaro, 45, had replaced his compatriot Marcelo Lippi in mid-March after the latter did not renew his contract following the Asian Cup finals in January. REUTERS

Lee wins in LA for her fifth LPGA Tour title

LOS ANGELES • Australia's Minjee Lee, 22, pulled away from the field with a closing three-under 68 on Sunday to win the LA Open by four strokes and earn her fifth career LPGA Tour title.

She finished at 14-under 270, four strokes ahead of runner-up Kim Sei-young of South Korea. Lee trails only compatriots Karrie Webb, with 41, Jan Stephenson (16) and Rachel Hetherington (eight) for titles by an Aussie.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rahm, Palmer pair up to bag Zurich Classic

NEW YORK • Spain's Jon Rahm and American Ryan Palmer combined for a three-under 69 on Sunday to win the US PGA Zurich Classic pairs event.

They finished 72 holes at the TPC of Louisiana course near New Orleans on 26-under 262 in the unique tournament with four-ball (best ball) first and third rounds and foursomes (alternate shot) in the second and final rounds.

Spain's Sergio Garcia and England's Tommy Fleetwood were second on 265. AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE