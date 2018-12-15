Sports World: Cycling's Team Sky in hunt for new sponsor

Cycling's Team Sky in hunt for new sponsor

LONDON • Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas remains confident that Team Sky's history of success can help them find a new sponsor which will retain core members of the cycling outfit.

The team face an uncertain future after broadcaster Sky said on Wednesday they would end their association after next season. However, Thomas feels that the team, a winner of eight Grand Tours since 2012, are still an appealing investment opportunity for potential new backers.

REUTERS

Koreas to meet IOC on co-hosting 2032 Games

SEOUL • The two Koreas have agreed to hold talks with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on their joint bid for the 2032 Olympic Games as a rapid diplomatic thaw takes hold on the peninsula.

The talks in Switzerland is scheduled for Feb 15, according to a joint statement issued yesterday following a cross-border meeting.

If it materialises, it will mark the first time for the Olympics, summer or winter, to be shared by two nations.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

All Blacks coach to retire after next World Cup

AUCKLAND • All Blacks coach Steve Hansen announced yesterday that he will retire after next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, saying the world champions needed some "fresh thinking".

He took over in late 2011 after working as Graham Henry's assistant for seven years and guided the All Blacks to their third World Cup in 2015.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt and Hansen's assistant, Ian Foster, are considered the front runners to replace him.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE