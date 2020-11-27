Sports World: CVC Capital, Advent ink $2.7b Serie A deal

CVC Capital, Advent ink $2.7b Serie A deal

ROME • CVC Capital Partners and Advent International have agreed to acquire a stake in a new media unit being created by Serie A.

The Italian league's board yesterday approved a deal that will see CVC and Advent pay €1.7 billion (S$2.71 billion) for 10 per cent of the company that will manage the competition's TV rights.

BLOOMBERG

'Not govt's job' to look into Tokyo bid payout

TOKYO • Japan's Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto yesterday said it was not the central government's role to look into reports about large payments the Tokyo campaign allegedly made to various entities in the run-up to the International Olympic Committee's vote in 2013.

In response to a Reuters report, she said it was the responsibility of the Japanese Olympic Committee and the Tokyo metropolitan government to explain payments totalling over US$8 million (S$10.7 million) to an executive of the Games organising committee.

REUTERS

Two lifters lose 2012 medals over doping

GENEVA • Three Romanian weightlifters have been retrospectively disqualified from the 2012 London Olympics after fresh analyses found traces of banned substances in their urine samples, the International Olympic Committee yesterday said.

The disgraced weightlifters were Razvan Martin, a bronze medallist in the men's 69kg category, Roxana Cocos, a silver medallist in the women's 69kg category, and Gabriel Sincraian, who competed in the men's 85kg event.

XINHUA