Sports World: Crowd trouble again at Ligue 1 match

Crowd trouble again at Ligue 1 match

PARIS • The disciplinary committee of the French League (LFP) will meet today to discuss the crowd trouble that marred Lens' 1-0 win over Lille in Saturday's Ligue 1 derby.

The incident started when fans from both sides threw objects at each other before a pitch invasion, prompting riot police and stewards to intervene, the LFP said yesterday.

This is the second serious case this season, after the Nice-Marseille game last month.

REUTERS

LPGA event cut to 54 holes after washout

LOS ANGELES • World No. 2 Ko Jin-young will have to wait to try to build on her lead at the LPGA Portland Classic after an overnight downpour forced play to be cancelled on Saturday, with the organisers also trimming the tournament to a 54-hole event.

The South Korean shot a five-under 67 last Friday for a 136 total that gave her a one-shot lead over Scot Gemma Dryburgh (69).

REUTERS

Retired Danish rider dies in accident

LONDON • Former Danish professional cyclist Chris Anker Sorensen has died after being hit by a vehicle during a ride in Belgium, the International Cycling Union said on Saturday.

The 37-year-old, who retired in 2018, won the Danish national title in 2015 and a stage on the 2010 Giro d'Italia.

REUTERS