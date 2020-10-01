Sports World: Covid pushes golf's HK Open to next year

Covid pushes golf's HK Open to next year

HONG KONG • The Hong Kong Open was postponed yesterday because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Asia's oldest professional golf tournament pushed back from next month until 2021.

It is the second consecutive year the flagship event - co-sanctioned by the European and Asian Tours - has been disrupted.

Last November's 61st edition was moved to January this year because of pro-democracy protests across the city.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

South Africa pullout may spell Super Rugby end

WELLINGTON • New Zealand's rugby chief Mark Robinson admitted the future of the club game in the southern hemisphere was unclear yesterday after South Africa pulled most of their teams out of Super Rugby, effectively ending the once-admired competition after 25 years.

He added that the next step after the departures of South Africa's Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers must be taken quickly but it was impossible to predict what the future may hold for Super Rugby teams.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE