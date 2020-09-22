Sports World: Covid-hit Gundogan to miss 3 matches

Covid-hit Gundogan to miss 3 matches

LONDON • Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club said yesterday, making him the third player in the squad to return a positive test in recent weeks.

City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte previously tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

Gundogan is likely to miss three matches for City while he self-isolates - yesterday's league clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Thursday's League Cup tie against Bournemouth and Sunday's league game against Leicester City.

Pirlo gives 1,000 fans winning Juve treat

MILAN • Andrea Pirlo got his coaching career off to a winning start, as Juventus launched their bid for a 10th consecutive Serie A title with a 3-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday.

Swedish debutant Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring after 13 minutes in Turin, with Leonardo Bonucci adding a second on 78 minutes and Cristiano Ronaldo a late third. The match was played in front of 1,000 spectators, as Serie A stadiums reopened that day to a limited number of fans after a seven-month coronavirus lockdown.

Multi-talented Barty crowned golf champ

SYDNEY • World No. 1 Ash Barty may have decided to skip the US and French Opens but the coronavirus pandemic has not prevented her from collecting trophies and on Sunday she was women's champion at the Brookwater Golf Club.

Still waiting for Queensland border controls to be relaxed so she can be reunited with her tennis coach and resume training properly, she traded racket for club at the weekend and headed out onto the picturesque Brookwater course outside Brisbane. The result, according to the Australian Associated Press (AAP), was a 7&5 victory in the matchplay final at the club where her boyfriend Garry Kissick is a trainee professional.

Blunt Real start title defence with 0-0 draw

MADRID • Real Madrid had an underwhelming return to La Liga as they could only draw 0-0 away to Real Sociedad on Sunday in the first game of their title defence.

The champions looked rusty and toothless up front, barely creating any chances of note in either half as Karim Benzema found little support in Brazilian teenage forwards Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

