Sports World: Covid-hit Grace pulls out of PGA event

Covid-hit Grace pulls out of PGA event

TRUCKEE (California) • South Africa's Branden Grace withdrew from the Barracuda Championship before the third round after testing positive for Covid-19, the PGA Tour said on Saturday.

The world No. 79, who was tied for second place after two rounds at the Tahoe Mountain Club, must now self-isolate for 10 days, which will rule him out of the PGA Championship as the year's first Major starts on Thursday in San Francisco.

REUTERS

Ding aims for better world c'ship showing

LONDON • Ding Junhui, China's highest-ranked player, edged out England's Mark King in the first round at the Snooker World Championship on Saturday to book a last-16 berth against five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan of Britain or Thai Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

The 33-year-old world No. 11 beat his opponent 10-9 and said he was looking to improve his game at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

XINHUA