Sports World: Courtois debut as Real keep up winning start

Courtois debut as Real keep up winning start

MADRID • Karim Benzema scored twice and Gareth Bale notched another for Real Madrid as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois finally made his club debut in a 4-1 thrashing of Leganes on Saturday.

The European champions have now taken maximum points from their opening three LaLiga fixtures.

However, Atletico Madrid lost more ground on their cross-town rivals as they sank to a 2-0 defeat by Celta Vigo which coach Diego Simeone described as "a wake-up call".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ronaldo yet to score but Juve extend run

TURIN • Cristiano Ronaldo again failed to open his Serie A account for Juventus, but the Italian champions kept their winning momentum going after beating Parma 2-1 on Saturday.

Goals in either half from Mario Mandzukic and Blaise Matuidi secured the victory, with Gervinho netting for the newly-promoted side. Elsewhere, Napoli confirmed highly-rated Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly had agreed a two-year extension until June 2023.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tight at the top at Dell Technologies

BOSTON •Webb Simpson closed with an eagle from 70 feet to seize a one-stroke lead over English duo Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton after Saturday's second round of the PGA Dell Technologies Championship.

The American golfer, who is seeking his second title in seven seasons at TPC Boston, completed a bogey-free eight-under 63 to stand on 11-under 131 after 36 holes. Hatton, who also fired a 63, was level with Rose, who carded a 67, on 132.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rookie Hall has 2-shot advantage in Portland

LOS ANGELES • Britain's Georgia Hall birdied two of the last three holes to seize a two-stroke lead over Australian Lee Min-jee after Saturday's third round of the LPGA Portland Classic.

Rookie Hall, who won her first Major at last month's Women's British Open, fired a three-under 69 to put her on 18-under 198 after 54 holes.

Lee, who stumbled with a bogey at the par-4 17th, finished on 200, while American Marina Alex was a distant third on 204.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE