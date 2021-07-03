Sports World : Court tells Uefa to lift sanctions on 3 clubs

Court tells Uefa to lift sanctions on 3 clubs

MADRID • A Spanish court on Thursday ordered European football's governing body Uefa to cancel all legal sanctions imposed on Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for planning the breakaway European Super League.

The court also told Uefa not to exclude the three clubs, who are the last ones standing from the 12 teams originally behind the breakaway league, from its different competitions, including the Champions League.

Tennis events called off in China, Japan

LOS ANGELES • The WTA and ATP Tours have cancelled events in China and Japan later this year due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns and travel restrictions, it was confirmed on Thursday.

Both organisations said the China Open in Beijing and the Japan Open in Tokyo had both been scrapped. The WTA Finals in Shenzhen is "under discussion". The ATP hoped the Shanghai Masters can be staged in October.

Thompson leads by two after a 63

LOS ANGELES • Davis Thompson fired a nine-under 63 on Thursday for a two-stroke lead in the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

England's Tom Lewis, Chile's Joaquin Niemann and American Brandon Hagy are two behind.

