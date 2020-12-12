Sports World: Court confirms Robinho's nine-year term for rape

Court confirms Robinho's nine-year term for rape

MILAN • Veteran Brazilian striker Robinho on Thursday had a nine-year sentence for the rape of a young woman upheld by a court in Italy.

Judges of the Milan Court of Appeal confirmed the sentence for both Robinho, 36, and one of his friends dating back to January 2013.

Robinho was then playing for AC Milan and was tried in absentia in November 2017 for taking part in the gang rape of a 22-year-old Albanian woman in a Milan nightclub.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

George inks bumper $302m deal with Clippers

LOS ANGELES • All-Star forward Paul George has signed a maximum contract extension reportedly worth up to US$226 million (S$301.5 million) to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers, the National Basketball Association team announced on Thursday.

On the player, who will be guaranteed US$35.4 million for the 2020-21 season, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said he was "thrilled we can continue to build with PG".

REUTERS

Griezmann ends Huawei links over Uighur issue

BARCELONA • France and Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann, who has been an ambassador for Huawei since 2017, has cut commercial ties with the company, citing China's treatment of Uighur Muslims.

A spokesman for the Chinese tech giant said it was "saddened" by his decision and invited the 29-year-old to a discussion to talk about the work being done to address human rights issues.

REUTERS