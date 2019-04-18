Sports World: Costa suspected of tax fraud in Spain

Costa suspected of tax fraud in Spain

MADRID • Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa is the latest star to fall foul of the Spanish authorities for possible non-payment of taxes on image rights, a Spanish newspaper reported yesterday.

The tax administration accuses the Atletico striker of fraud totalling €1.1 million (S$1.7 million) related to taxes related to his image rights in 2014," daily newspaper El Mundo reported.

Contacted by AFP, a spokesman for the tax office refused to comment, saying he could not comment on "specific taxpayer files".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nine nations could bid to host Women's Cup

GENEVA • World football governing body Fifa said yesterday it had received registrations from associations intending to bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup.

They are Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and South Korea, who is said to be interested in a joint bid with its North Korean counterpart. They have until Oct 4 to submit their bids.

REUTERS

Folau fights sack over anti-gay remarks

SYDNEY • Wallabies full-back Israel Folau yesterday formally challenged Rugby Australia's (RU) decision to sack him over his anti-gay postings on social media.

The devout Christian posted on his Instagram account that "hell awaits" homosexuals and RU responded last week by announcing its intention to terminate his multi-million dollar contract. But he has now requested a formal hearing, which the governing body confirmed will be held as soon as possible.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tokyo's big events set for US prime time

LOS ANGELES • In a boon to American TV viewers and broadcasters, the 2020 Tokyo Games organisers have arranged for gold-medal events in several key sports to coincide with prime time in the United States.

The schedule released on Tuesday lists swimming, track and field and the beach volleyball finals beginning well before noon in Tokyo.

American broadcaster NBC owns the most expensive Olympic TV deal, paying over US$7.5 billion (S$10.1 billion) to screen both the Summer and Winter Games through to 2032.

DPA

CBS reports high rating for Masters

LOS ANGELES • American broadcaster CBS Corp said on Tuesday that its live coverage of the Masters final round averaged 10.8 million viewers, making it the most-watched golf broadcast since last year's Masters final round.

The final 18 holes on Sunday, during which Tiger Woods came from behind to win his first Major title in 11 years, was watched by 37.2 million viewers in total, up 41 per cent from last year.

REUTERS