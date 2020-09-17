Sports World: Coronavirus will cost global football $15b

Coronavirus will cost global football $15b

BERN • Fifa yesterday put the cost of Covid-19 on football around the world at US$11 billion (S$14.9 billion) in lost revenue.

The pandemic had seen over 150 football associations seeking financial help from the US$1.5 billion emergency relief fund set up by the governing body.

Olli Rehn, chairman of Fifa's coronavirus steering committee, laid bare for the first time the true financial impact the virus has had on the game through fixture list chaos, empty stadiums and loss of TV rights revenue.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Axe falls on rest of LPGA's Asian events

HONG KONG • The LPGA Tour has cancelled events in South Korea and Japan this year because of the coronavirus, meaning all seven Asian tournaments on the women's golf circuit have been scrapped.

The Tour late on Tuesday announced that the BMW Ladies Championship from Oct 22-25 in Busan and the Toto Japan Classic from Nov 6 in Ibaraki were off.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Van Niekerk wins on track return

BELLINZONA • South Africa's Olympic 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk won on his long-awaited return when he competed in the Gala dei Castelli in Bellinzona, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

He ran 45.58 seconds to beat Jochem Dobber of the Netherlands in a low-key return after recovering from a debilitating knee injury and then Covid-19.

REUTERS