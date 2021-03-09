Sports World: Cops nab Rangers fans breaking rules

Cops nab Rangers fans breaking rules

GLASGOW • Scottish police yesterday arrested 28 fans and fined several others, following wild celebrations sparked by football giants Rangers' first league title triumph in 10 years the previous day.

Thousands of flare-waving fans gathered at Ibrox Stadium, the club's training ground, and George Square in Glasgow's city centre in violation of Covid-19 lockdown rules, as Rangers manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was feted.

Some of those arrested were guilty of disorderly conduct, assaulting police officers and "sectarian-related breach of the peace". Rangers are supported by Protestants, while arch-rivals Celtic have a Catholic fan base.

REUTERS

Laporta back in frying pan as Barca chief

BARCELONA • Barcelona members elected Joan Laporta as club president on Sunday, turning to the man who oversaw one of their most successful periods to lead them out of an institutional and financial crisis.

The 58-year-old, who was in charge from 2003 to 2010 and earned 12 trophies, won a resounding 54.28 per cent of total votes, with nearest challenger Victor Font garnering 29.99 per cent.

His predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned last October and was arrested last week over a probe into a social media scandal. Laporta vowed he would try to get captain Lionel Messi to commit his future to the club, with the star's contract expiring in the summer.

REUTERS

'Big day' as Djokovic passes Federer's mark

PARIS • Novak Djokovic yesterday set a new landmark of 311 weeks as world No. 1, one week longer than Roger Federer, whose tally of a record 20 Grand Slam tennis titles is now firmly in his sights.

The Serb won his 18th Grand Slam title last month at the Australian Open and tweeted that it was a "big day today".

On his latest achievement, the 33-year-old told the ATP Tour "it really excites me to walk the path of legends and giants of this sport" and it was a "beautiful confirmation that when you do things out of love and passion, everything is possible".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE