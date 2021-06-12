Sports World: Copa to kick off after Brazil court ruling

Copa to kick off after Brazil court ruling

RIO DE JANEIRO • Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected two of three injunctions sought to prevent the Copa America football tournament from being held in the country because of the pandemic.

The 10-nation South American event kicks off tomorrow in the city of Brasilia despite criticism of the decision to hastily relocate it from co-hosts Colombia and Argentina.

The court is expected to throw out a third injunction bid and allow the month-long competition to proceed.

REUTERS

Roach leads by one at PGA's Palmetto event

NEW YORK • Wes Roach finished at seven-under 64 on Thursday to capture the first-round lead at the PGA Tour's inaugural Palmetto Championship at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Chesson Hadley, Doc Redman and South Africa's Erik van Rooyen were a stroke behind.

This is the first time the Tour has visited Congaree and with the RBC Canadian Open cancelled for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a one-year replacement was created to fill the spot on the schedule.

REUTERS