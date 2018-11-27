Sports World: Copa game called off again, date to be fixed

Copa game called off again, date to be fixed

BUENOS AIRES • The rescheduled second leg of the Copa Libertadores football final between Argentinian giants River Plate and Boca Juniors was postponed again on Sunday hours before it was due to start, after Boca complained the match could not be played under fair conditions.

The decisive leg had been scheduled for Saturday but was suspended until Sunday after Boca players were injured when their bus was attacked by River fans outside their Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires. Conmebol said officials would meet the heads of both clubs today to discuss a new date.

REUTERS

Terriers off bottom after biting Wolves

LONDON • Huddersfield climbed out of the English Premier League relegation zone after a double from Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy inspired Sunday's 2-0 win at Wolves.

David Wagner's side, who started the day rooted to the bottom of the table, climbed to 14th, two points above the drop zone, thanks to their first league win since a 1-0 success against Fulham on Nov 5. Wolves have lost four times in a five-game winless run.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Irish rugby coach to leave after World Cup

DUBLIN • Joe Schmidt is stepping down as Ireland's rugby head coach after the 2019 World Cup in Japan and will be replaced by defence coach Andy Farrell, the Irish Rugby Football Union said yesterday.

Since taking the job in 2013, he has overseen the team's most successful period, winning three Six Nations titles among other achievements.

REUTERS

NFL's Brady overtakes Manning in passing

LOS ANGELES • Tom Brady threw two touchdowns to eclipse Peyton Manning as the National Football League's (NFL) all-time combined passing leader as the New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets 27-13 on Sunday.

The 41-year-old became the league's leader in regular season and play-off passing yards with a total of 79,416. Manning retired with 79,279 combined passing yards.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE