Sports World: Copa America to feature just 10 teams this year

Copa America to feature just 10 teams this year

BUENOS AIRES • This year's Copa America will go ahead with only 10 teams, the South American Football Confederation said yesterday, as it abandoned plans to replace Australia and Qatar, the two sides who withdrew due to fixture congestion.

The regional body added that the Covid-19 pandemic had "impeded other nations from participating". The Copa was held over from last year and will be co-hosted by two nations, Colombia and Argentina, for the first time.

REUTERS

Two PSG players' homes burgled during match

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain players Angel di Maria and Marquinhos were robbed during their club's 2-1 Ligue 1 home loss to Nantes, French sports daily L'Equipe said, adding that members of their families were also held hostage.

L'Equipe said the burglars stole a safe from di Maria's home containing jewels and watches worth at least €500,000 (S$802,400), while the home where Marquinhos' father was staying had €2,000 stolen with luxury bags and jewels.

REUTERS

Medvedev celebrates title with No. 2 ranking

PARIS • Daniil Medvedev moved into second place in the ATP men's tennis rankings yesterday, overtaking 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

The Russian, who was beaten by top-ranked Novak Djokovic in last month's Australian Open final, won the Marseille Open on Sunday.

The 25-year-old is just the fifth player to occupy the No. 2 spot since July 2005.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Three Olympic test events delayed till May

TOKYO • The Tokyo Olympics organisers yesterday said that test events for skateboarding and shooting have been postponed until May due to the impact on scheduling from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shooting, initially scheduled for April 26-30, has been pushed back to May 17-21 and skateboarding was moved to May 13-14 from the original April 28-29 dates. The gymnastics test event, set for May 4, was axed last week owing to "travel restrictions".

REUTERS