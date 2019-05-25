Sports World: Conte set to replace Spalletti at Inter

Conte set to replace Spalletti at Inter

LONDON • Antonio Conte has agreed terms with Inter Milan to take over as their new coach in the summer.

The former Juventus coach, who has been without a job since leaving Chelsea last year, will sign a three-or four-year contract soon to replace Luciano Spalletti.

Several European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, had shown an interest in Conte. But the 49-year-old was keen for a return to Italian club football and fancied the challenge of making Inter Serie A title contenders again.

Huddersfield 'keeper to move to Everton

LONDON • Everton will sign goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on a three-year deal after the end of his contract at relegated Huddersfield Town, the Premier League football club announced yesterday.

Lossl's contract expires at the end of next month and the 30-year-old will move to Goodison Park on a free transfer after signing a pre-contract agreement.

Spieth one adrift of Finau at Colonial

LOS ANGELES • Golfer Jordan Spieth, who showed a return to form at last week's PGA Championship, birdied his final hole to sit one shot back of first-round leader Tony Finau at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday.

The energised American, who snapped out of a months-long funk to finish in a share of third place at the year's second Major, mixed eight birdies with a double-bogey and bogey for a five-under 65 in windy conditions at Colonial Country Club. He was in a share of second place with Canadian Roger Sloan.

