Sports World: Colin sets national mark for third gold

Colin sets national mark for third gold

Swimmer Colin Soon won his third gold medal of the Asian Youth Para Games in the SM11-13 200m individual medley (boys' 12-16 age category) in Bahrain yesterday.

The 16-year-old clocked 2min 32.19sec to eclipse his previous national record of 2:40.70.

Singapore also bagged an athletics silver from Siti Nurhayati Ali Aksar Khan in the T20 400m (women's under-20), silver in the table tennis men's mixed team class T6-8 and a swimming bronze from Darren Chan (2:19.39) in the S14 200m freestyle (boys' 17-18 age group) to take the medal tally to seven.

5 cities to host Davis Cup Finals next year

LONDON • Buoyed by the success of the three-city format of this year's Davis Cup Finals, next year's edition of the men's team event will be held in five cities, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said yesterday.

The 2022 Finals will see 16 teams competing in four groups across four cities, with the top eight teams advancing to the knock-out phase in a neutral fifth host city, the ITF and event owners Kosmos Tennis said.

REUTERS

Young Thai star earns Asian Tour win

BANGKOK • Thailand's Phachara Khongwatmai mixed four birdies and four bogeys in the final round en route to winning the Laguna Phuket Championship yesterday.

The 22-year-old carded an even-par 70 for a 10-under 270 total, a shot ahead of compatriots Denwit Boriboonsub (68), Panuphol Pittayarat (71), and South Korean Kim Bi-o (72) at the US$1 million (S$1.4 million) Asian Tour event.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Betis hand Xavi first loss as Barca boss

BARCELONA • Barcelona were stunned by Juanmi's late goal for Real Betis that secured a 1-0 La Liga win on Saturday and gave Xavi Hernandez his first defeat since his return to the Nou Camp as the coach.

Betis' victory moves them nine points behind leaders Real Madrid (39), who beat Real Sociedad 2-0. Barca have 23 points.

REUTERS