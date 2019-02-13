Sports World: Coaching instructor leaves FAS

Coaching instructor leaves FAS

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced yesterday that coaching instructor Vincent Subramaniam has left the national body following the expiry of his contract.

The 64-year-old said: "I thank the FAS for this opportunity to oversee the youth coaches and coaching development, and am glad to have assisted in this period."

The former national coach played a key role in the Continuous Coach Education sessions for the youth coaches to ensure that elite youth development is aligned with the FAS' youth development philosophy.

Ex-England goalie Banks dies at 81

LONDON • Gordon Banks, England's goalkeeper when they won the 1966 football World Cup, has died aged 81, his former club Stoke City announced yesterday.

Banks, who played in every game of the 1966 campaign on home soil, is probably best known for a wonder save he produced to deny Brazilian great Pele in the 1970 World Cup.

His family said Banks, who lost an eye in a car crash in 1972, died overnight in his sleep.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

5th Pebble Beach title for Mickelson

LOS ANGELES • Phil Mickelson captured his 50th career worldwide title on Monday, finishing off the last two holes of his darkness-halted final round to win the US PGA Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament for a fifth time.

The 48-year-old American golfer, a five-time Major champion, closed with a six-foot birdie putt at the par-five 18th hole to complete a bogey-free final round of seven-under 65 and conclude 72 holes on 19-under 268.

He defeated England's Paul Casey (71) by three strokes to be the tournament's oldest winner.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE