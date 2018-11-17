Sports World: Clubs fight bid to cut foreign players

Clubs fight bid to cut foreign players

LONDON • The English Football Association's (FA) plan to cap the number of foreign players at Premier League clubs faces opposition from West Ham and Watford.

The FA has proposed reducing the number of overseas players in each Premier League squad from 17 to 12 after Britain leaves the European Union, in an attempt to boost the number of home-grown players in the English top flight.

But West Ham co-chairman David Gold told the Daily Telegraph there was no evidence to support that view and he was backed by Watford's operations director Glyn Evans, whose side want to "keep the status quo".

Roma donate to help injured Reds fan

ROME • Italian Serie A club Roma will donate €150,000 (S$234,000) towards the medical and rehabilitation costs of a Liverpool fan, who was injured in an attack outside Anfield in April.

Irishman Sean Cox, 53, suffered a brain injury in the assault by Roma fans. The attack took place before the first leg of the Champions League semi-final match between Liverpool and Roma. Roma have also agreed to work with Cox's wife on further fundraising initiatives to help cover the ongoing costs of his recovery.

Scudamore payout gets green light

LONDON • Premier League football clubs have approved the controversial move to give departing chief executive Richard Scudamore a £5 million (S$8.8 million) farewell gift.

His golden handshake, which has sparked protests from fans and the Football Supporters' Federation and worth about two years' salary, will be paid over three years and depends on the fulfilment of a "comprehensive set of non-compete clauses".

Mayweather-Nasukawa fight back on

TOKYO • An unprecedented match-up between boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr and a Japanese kickboxer half his age is back on.

The bout between Mayweather and Tenshin Nasukawa, first announced earlier this month, was abruptly scrapped by the American boxer.

But yesterday, Nobuyuki Sakakibara, the chief executive officer of mixed martial arts promoter Rizin, said the fight planned for New Year's Eve was back on and the "misunderstanding with Floyd Mayweather has been resolved".

