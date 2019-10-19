Sports World: Clasico called off in wake of protests

Clasico called off in wake of protests

BARCELONA • Next Saturday's La Liga Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Nou Camp has been postponed due to protests in Catalonia, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said yesterday.

The two clubs had until 10am (4pm in Singapore) on Monday to find a new date, which will be decided by the RFEF if they cannot reach an agreement.

However, following the announcement yesterday, both Barca and Real said they wanted the match to take place on Dec 18.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

South want North penalised over game

SEOUL • The South Korean football association has called on North Korea to be punished for allowing a World Cup 2022 qualifier between the two countries to be played without fans.

A letter calling for sanctions has been sent to the Asian Football Confederation, South Korea's KFA (Korea Football Association) said.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino was one of only a few people to watch the match in Pyongyang on Tuesday, after fans from both sides and the media were prevented from attending.

DPA

Murray enjoys best win in return

ANTWERP • Andy Murray produced the most solid performance in his comeback from hip surgery, dismissing eighth seed Pablo Cuevas 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday to storm into the quarter-finals of tennis' European Open in Antwerp.

The former world No. 1, who is easing his way back to full match fitness after a career-saving resurfacing procedure in January, saved all four break points faced and dropped only six points on his first serve.

The Scot met big-serving Marius Copil yesterday in the last eight, the result of which was not available at press time.

REUTERS