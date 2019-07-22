Sports World: Clanton and Jasmine romp to LPGA title

Clanton and Jasmine romp to LPGA title

LOS ANGELES • American Cydney Clanton and Thai Jasmine Suwannapura combined to fire an 11-under 59 in Saturday's final-round four-ball to win the LPGA's Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Michigan, by six strokes.

The pair had opened the day at the Midland Country Club with a five-stroke lead and, despite both bogeying the opening hole, they had 12 birdies on their team scorecard on the way to a 27-under-par total of 253.

South Korea's Ko Jin-young and Australian Minjee Lee posted a 58 to come in second, while Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, and South Korean duo Choi Na-yeon and Jenny Shin both carded 61s to share third on 260.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Li Na first Asian in Tennis Hall of Fame

NEW YORK • Two-time Grand Slam winner Li Na became the first Chinese player to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The 2011 French Open and 2014 Australian Open champion is also the first Asian member since the Hall of Fame's founding 65 years ago.

Li told the audience that while she "hated tennis" at first, she grew to "really enjoy this amazing sport" and expressed her wish to "inspire more young and upcoming players".

XINHUA

Arsenal boss in no rush for new players

CHARLOTTE • Arsenal manager Unai Emery said he is happy to be patient in the transfer market and will wait for the right player to become available.

The Gunners boss was speaking after watching his side make it two wins from two in the International Champions Cup with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday night.

The Spaniard added that while he was "aware that we need to improve some players in this squad", he would only move for players if "they are coming to improve our team".

REUTERS