Sports World : City to head to China for pre-season tour

City to head to China for pre-season tour

LONDON • Manchester City will play pre-season matches in the Chinese cities of Nanjing and Shanghai in July as part of the Premier League Asia Trophy, the English champions announced yesterday.

The other EPL teams are Newcastle United, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

City's first match is a semi-final at Nanjing's Olympic Sports Centre on July 17, which will determine whether they take part in the third-place play-off or the final at Shanghai's Hongkou Stadium on July 20.

REUTERS

Cardiff set to tell Fifa Sala's transfer invalid

LONDON • Cardiff City will tell world football's governing body Fifa that Emiliano Sala's move from Nantes was invalid when it responds to a complaint over its refusal to pay the Ligue 1 club his £15 million (S$26.8 million) transfer fee.

The 28-year-old Argentinian striker died in a plane crash in the English Channel on Jan 21, two days after the Premier League club had announced him as their record signing "subject to international clearance".

It is understood that Cardiff will tell Fifa that Sala was not eligible to play in the EPL at the time of his death and was free to join another club had he so wished.

Fifa has given Cardiff until April 3 to respond after Nantes lodged a complaint over the Welsh club's refusal to pay the first £5 million instalment of the transfer fee.

THE GUARDIAN

Fifa to hear Chelsea ban appeal on April 11

LONDON • Chelsea has lodged an appeal against a one-year transfer ban to Fifa's Appeal Committee and the case will be heard on April 11, the world football's governing body said on Monday.

The Premier League club was banned from registering new players in the next two transfer windows and fined 600,000 Swiss francs (S$816,000) after it was found guilty of breaching rules on signing foreign players under the age of 18.

Fifa this month denied Chelsea's request to freeze the ban during the appeal process. Chelsea may take its case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as other clubs have done in the past.

REUTERS

France to fight England for Gatland

LONDON • Warren Gatland and John Mitchell, two of the strongest candidates to replace Eddie Jones as England's rugby head coach, are being targeted by France.

Gatland will stand down as Wales coach after this year's World Cup and the race to recruit the man who has just won his third Six Nations Grand Slam is hotting up.

The Times of London revealed this month that the British & Irish Lions are hopeful of tying down Gatland early for the 2021 tour to South Africa.

Bernard Laporte, the president of the French federation, has reportedly drawn up a shortlist of Gatland, Mitchell and Clive Woodward to take charge of Les Bleus after the World Cup.

THE TIMES, LONDON