Sports World: City to compensate child abuse victims

City to compensate child abuse victims

LONDON • Manchester City have launched a compensation scheme for victims of historical child sexual abuse, the Premier League champions said yesterday.

The scheme applies to victims of City's former youth coach, Barry Bennell, who was sentenced to a 30-year jail term last year on multiple counts of child sexual abuse.

The football club added that an independent investigation had also revealed "serious allegations of child sex abuse" against another former junior coach, John Broome, whose alleged victims will also be eligible for compensation under the scheme.

REUTERS

Woods fit to compete in Players this week

MIAMI • Tiger Woods has dispelled doubts about his participation in this week's Players Championship in Florida after declaring he was in fine fettle.

The former world No. 1 pulled out of last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational citing a neck strain, which raised the possibility that he might also miss the PGA Tour's flagship event, one that he has won eight times.

But the 14-time Major winner told Golfweek it was a case of "not wanting to push it" and he simply "needed last week off".

REUTERS

FA probes Beardsley after bullying claims

LONDON • The Football Association has launched an investigation into former Newcastle Under-23 coach Peter Beardsley, who left his job last week amid bullying accusations.

The 58-year-old, who has been suspended since January last year, has been accused of bullying academy midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, but he denied the claims at the time.

REUTERS

Former United boss van Gaal retires

AMSTERDAM • Former Manchester United and Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal announced his retirement from football on Monday.

The 67-year-old, who won the FA Cup with United in 2016 as well as the Champions League with Ajax in 1995, told Dutch TV show VTBL of his decision to call it a day.

Red Devils forward Marcus Rashford, who was handed his club debut by van Gaal, tweeted a tribute, thanking him for "opening the door".