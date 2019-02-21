Sports World: City Football Group buys Chinese club

City Football Group buys Chinese club

LONDON • A group led by the owner of Premier League champions Manchester City has acquired a Chinese third-division team for an undisclosed fee.

City Football Group (CFG), along with partner Ubtech - a Shenzhen-based robotics firm - and sports investment fund China Sports Capital, announced it has bought Sichuan Jiuniu in a statement that was issued yesterday.

Sichuan becomes the seventh club under the ownership of the CFG, founded by the United Arab Emirates' Sheikh Mansour Zayed al-Nahyan.

Madrid Open on Federer's clay agenda

MADRID • Roger Federer's return to clay will include an appearance at the Madrid Open for the first time since 2015.

For the last two years, the 37-year-old has chosen to skip the clay-court season completely to preserve energy for hard-court and grass tournaments.

But the Swiss legend indicated last month that he would play at the French Open this year and Madrid Open organisers yesterday announced the three-time winner would be in the field.

Ex-NBA official to helm USA Gymnastics

LOS ANGELES • USA Gymnastics, fighting for its survival in the wake of the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal, appointed former National Basketball Association (NBA) vice-president Li Li Leung as its president and chief executive officer on Tuesday.

Her duties at the NBA included working with USA Basketball, the sport's national governing body.

Leung, who is the body's fourth chief executive in 23 months, praised "the courage and strength" of the gymnasts who were victimised by Nassar, the former team doctor, and promised to "make it a priority to see that their claims are resolved".

