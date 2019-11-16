Sports World: City fail in bid to avoid financial probe

City fail in bid to avoid financial probe

LONDON • Manchester City's appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a Uefa Financial Fair Play investigation has been dismissed, the tribunal's general secretary Matthieu Reeb said yesterday.

The English Premier League champions lodged their appeal in June against an investigation by the European football body into potential breaches by the club of its Financial Fair Play policy. Possible sanctions include a ban from the Champions League, a transfer ban or a hefty fine.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lippi quits, media slam Chinese team

DUBAI • China's bitter 2-1 loss to Syria in Thursday night's 2022 World Cup qualifier has sparked a new wave of criticism directed at the national football team and more soul-searching about the game in the country.

China, who have only once qualified for the quadrennial tournament (in 2002), are five points behind Group A leaders Syria (12) and are above the Philippines only on goal difference. Coach Marcello Lippi announced his resignation after the game, while local media outlets blasted the team as "a laughing stock".

XINHUA

Up to 28% off S'pore GP tickets till Dec 3

Super early bird discounts of up to 28 per cent for next year's Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix are available until Dec 3.

The promotion applies to six categories across all zones of the circuit park. The race weekend is from Sept 18-20 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. For more information, visit www.singaporegp.sg