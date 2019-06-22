Sports World: Chua stunned, Hooi also ousted in Ipoh

Chua stunned, Hooi also ousted in Ipoh

Singapore shuttler Grace Chua, the women's singles top seed in the Malaysia International Series in Ipoh, suffered a shock 21-14, 16-21, 21-9 defeat by Malaysia's unseeded Eoon Qi Xuan in the quarter-finals yesterday.

Her sixth-seeded compatriot Jaslyn Hooi is out too, losing 12-21, 21-13, 21-16 to another unseeded Malaysian Kisona Selvaduray.

S'pore women golfers third in local event

Singapore finished third behind Chinese Taipei and Australia in the team event with a 435 total at the Singapore Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship, which ended on Thursday at Sentosa Golf Club.

Huang Ting-hsuan of Chinese Taipei won the Open division with an aggregate of 213 (73, 69, 71).

Cech returns to Blues in technical role

LONDON • Chelsea have appointed their former goalkeeper Petr Cech as technical and performance adviser, the Premier League side announced yesterday.

Cech, 37, spent 11 years as a player at Chelsea, winning 13 major trophies, including four Premier League titles and the Champions League, before moving to Arsenal in 2015. He will work closely with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia and the first-team coaching staff and travel with the team to away games, the club said in a statement.

REUTERS

Folau seeks $2.8m to fight dismissal

SYDNEY • Sacked Australia full-back Israel Folau has launched a crowdfunding campaign seeking A$3 million (S$2.82 million) to help fund his legal action against Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Waratahs as he fights his termination in court.

Folau, who was sacked by Rugby Australia last month for an offensive social media post, had already raised A$240,000 from more than 2,500 people within 12 hours of his campaign going live on a crowdfunding website yesterday.

REUTERS