Sports World: Chua nets all four as Young Lions roar

Chua nets all four as Young Lions roar

Zikos Chua was the hero as the Young Lions shocked third-placed Tanjong Pagar United 4-2 in their Singapore Premier League clash yesterday at Jalan Besar Stadium.

With just four goals all season, the 20-year-old doubled his tally with a quadruple to give his team just their second win all season. The Jaguars, whose defender Akram Azman was sent off in the 19th minute, replied through veteran Khairul Amri and Reo Nishiguchi.

The Young Lions are still bottom with seven points, 10 adrift of second-last Balestier Khalsa while Tanjong Pagar stay on 29 points, 13 behind leaders Lion City Sailors.

Yap T-39, Bhullar wins third Indonesia Open

Singapore golfer Jesse Yap finished joint 39th in the Indonesia Open after a final-round two-under 70 for a six-under 282 total at the Pondok Indah Golf Course in Jakarta.

Indian Gaganjeet Bhullar's 65 gave him a two-shot win over compatriot Rashid Khan (68) and England's Steve Lewton (64) for a third Indonesian title with an overall 20-under 268.

Hill gets third straight KO to improve to 11-1

LAS VEGAS • American Jamahal Hill defeated Brazil's Thiago Santos by technical knockout in the fourth round of their light heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The win was secured by a combination of punches and elbow strikes, and this was the third straight KO recorded by Hill, who improved to 11-1 while Santos dropped to 22-11.

REUTERS

Medvedev tunes up with year's first title

LOS CABOS (Mexico) • World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev ended his losing run in finals with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Britain's Cameron Norrie on Saturday to lift his first title of the year in Los Cabos, Mexico, and ramp up preparations for his US Open title defence.

This was the Russian's first victory after reaching three previous finals this year, including the Australian Open, and he did not lose a set last week en route to triumphing at the ATP 250 event.

REUTERS

Messi gets double in PSG's 5-0 opening win

PARIS • Lionel Messi scored a brace, including a sensational bicycle-kick goal as Paris Saint-Germain began the defence of their Ligue 1 title with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Clermont at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Saturday.

Further goals from Neymar, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos wrapped up the easy win with PSG's new coach Christophe Galtier giving debuts to new signings Vitinha, Nordi Mukiele and Hugo Ekitike.

REUTERS

Im, Wu in Wyndham lead as play held up

GREENSBORO (North Carolina) • South Korean Im Sung-jae and American rookie Brandon Wu were tied atop the leaderboard at the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship, with the third round suspended due to severe weather on Saturday.

Seventy-four golfers, including Im and Wu, had yet to complete the third round, which was played yesterday, followed by the final round.

REUTERS