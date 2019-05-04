Sports World : Choudhury charged by FA for misconduct

Choudhury charged by FA for misconduct

LONDON • Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association over social media comments he made in 2013 and 2014.

The FA said in a statement on Thursday his tweets constituted an "aggravated breach" of rules as they included "reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or sexual orientation".

The 21-year-old, who apologised earlier this week, has until May 13 to respond.

DPA

Kane invites dancing fan to be club mascot

LONDON • A Tottenham supporter, who was abused online for dancing in their new stadium after last Saturday's Premier League 1-0 defeat by West Ham, has been invited by injured striker Harry Kane to be a mascot in their final league match of the season.

Neil Markham's online video of his 16-year-old daughter Ella, who has Down syndrome, was mercilessly mocked by trolls.

However, the post caught the attention of England captain Kane, who told Ella to "keep dancing", and invited her to be a mascot in their home clash against Everton on May 12.

REUTERS

Nets' Russell cited for marijuana possession

NEW YORK • Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell has been cited for marijuana possession at a New York airport, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

According to USA Today, the police questioned the NBA All-Star after LaGuardia Airport agents found a secret compartment that contained the drug in what initially appeared to be a can of iced tea.

Russell received a summons to appear in court, with the Nets issuing a statement they were "in the process of gathering more information at this time".

REUTERS

Mbappe slapped with 3-match suspension

PARIS • France striker Kylian Mbappe was banned for three matches yesterday following his sending-off for a reckless tackle during Paris Saint-Germain's French Cup final loss against Rennes last Sunday.

The French football Federation (FFF) also said it had also opened disciplinary proceedings against Mbappe's teammate Neymar for striking a Rennes fan following the shock 6-5 defeat on penalties after extra time.

Mbappe, who won the World Cup with France last July, will miss today's Ligue 1 home match against Nice, the trip to Angers the following week, and the home game against Dijon.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Wanda pumps $405m into football academy

BEIJING • Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda will invest 2 billion yuan (S$405 million) in a huge new football academy aimed at improving standards in one of the world's great sleeping giants.

Wanda, which is owned by one of China's richest men, Wang Jianlin, announced a 23-pitch facility capable of accommodating 500 players and coaches in the port city of Dalian.

China has unveiled plans to set up an eye-popping 20,000 academies as part of plans to turn the country - whose national team are 74th in the world rankings and have qualified only once for the World Cup - into a football superpower.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE