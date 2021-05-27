Sports World: Choo's Japan swing begins with a 74

Choo's Japan swing begins with a 74

SAITAMA (Japan) • Choo Tze Huang's debut on the second-tier Japan Challenge Tour got off to a rocky start as the Singapore golfer shot a three-over 74 yesterday at the Taiheiyo Club Challenge Tournament.

He was tied 108th in the 144-strong field, with Japan's Ryo Hisatsune leading on 65. The ¥15 million (S$182,000) three-day competition is the first of 12 events Choo, 34, is scheduled to enter this year as he spends the next six months in Japan.

His last event on a major Tour was the Asian Tour's Malaysian Open in March last year.

Galtier leaving Lille after winning Ligue 1

PARIS • Lille president Olivier Letang yesterday confirmed the newly crowned Ligue 1 champions have been unable to persuade Christophe Galtier to remain as coach and the 54-year-old Frenchman will leave in the summer.

Galtier, who guided Lille to their first top-flight title since 2011, is reportedly wanted by Ligue 1 rivals Lyon and Nice, while Serie A side Napoli are also said to be interested.

REUTERS

Aiba pays debt, aims to restore its status

BERLIN • The International Boxing Association (Aiba) yesterday said it had repaid a US$10 million (S$13.2 million) debt to Azeri company Benkons as it tries to restore its status as the Olympic governing body for the sport after years of financial irregularities and governance issues.

REUTERS