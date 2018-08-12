Sports World: Choo, Koh joint-20th after three rounds

Choo, Koh joint-20th after three rounds

BENGALURU (India) • Singapore golfers Choo Tze Huang and Koh Deng Shan both shot one-under 70s in yesterday's third round of the Asian Tour's Take Solution Masters to lie at six-under 207.

The pair are eight strokes behind Argentinian leader Miguel Carballo, who carded a 67 to total 199. He leads by one from Indian Khalin Joshi (64) and Thai Danthai Boonma (73).

Batshuayi off to Valencia for a year

VALENCIA • Spanish LaLiga football club Valencia have signed Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi on a one-season loan deal from Chelsea, the two teams said on Friday.

Batshuayi joined Chelsea in 2016 from Marseille for £33 million (S$58 million) and scored only five league goals in his first campaign.

He struck 10 goals in all competitions in his second season with Chelsea but in January was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund, where he scored seven times in 10 Bundesliga appearances.

Modric gets big pay rise to stay at Madrid

MADRID • Luka Modric looks set to extend his six-year stay with Real Madrid after securing a salary rise which will see him elevated to the same pay grade as skipper Sergio Ramos, Spanish media reported.

Modric, 33, who inspired Croatia to the World Cup final last month, returned to training with the European football champions only this week amid rumours that he was a target for Inter Milan.

However, both the Marca and As dailies insisted on Friday that he will pen a new deal which will see him make at least €11 million (S$17 million) a year in Spain.

Curry finishes golf event last at 17-over

LOS ANGELES • National Basketball Association star Stephen Curry shot a 16-over 86 in Friday's second round to finish last in the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic tournament.

The Golden State Warriors player finished at 17-over 157 after opening with a 71 on Thursday. He was making his second appearance in as many years at the event and he missed the cut by 13 strokes and was 10 strokes behind the next closest player Kevin Lucas (72).

