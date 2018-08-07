Sports World : Chinese FA to probe racism claims by Ba

Chinese FA to probe racism claims by Ba

HONG KONG • The Chinese Football Association (CFA) said yesterday it had launched an investigation into allegations by Shanghai Shenhua's Senegalese striker Demba Ba that he was subjected to racist abuse by an opponent during a league match at the weekend.

Ba alleged he was the target of a racial slur by Changchun Yatai midfielder Zhang Li after they clashed during Saturday's 1-1 Chinese Super League game.

The CFA added that "the players involved will be dealt with seriously" if it is true.

REUTERS

Japan's Honda joins Melbourne Victory

MELBOURNE • Former Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda has signed with Melbourne Victory for the 2018-19 season, the A-League champions said yesterday.

The ex-AC Milan player, 32, bowed out of international football after Japan's exit from the last 16 at the World Cup in Russia, having represented his country 98 times and scoring 37 goals.

REUTERS

Peaty's WR revised due to technical glitch

GLASGOW • Adam Peaty's world 100m breaststroke record, set at the European Championships on Saturday, has been amended after problems with the race-timing equipment came to light, officials said on Sunday.

The time, revised from 57 seconds to 57.10, is still faster than Peaty's previous best and winning time of 57.13 set at the 2016 Rio Olympics, sparing organisers the embarrassment of having to wipe the 23-year-old Briton's new mark from the record books.

REUTERS

Zverev wins second Washington title

WASHINGTON • World No. 3 tennis player Alexander Zverev won his second consecutive Washington Open title on Sunday, defeating 19-year-old Australian teenager Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-4 in the youngest ATP final since 2007.

The 21-year-old German captured his ninth career ATP title, and third of the year after wins in Munich and Madrid, at the US Open hardcourt tune-up event.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE