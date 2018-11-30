Sports World: Chinese 21km race hit by cheating fiasco

Chinese 21km race hit by cheating fiasco

SHENZHEN • More than 250 runners cheated in last weekend's half-marathon in Shenzhen, including many who took shortcuts, Chinese state media said yesterday, calling it "deeply shameful".

During Sunday's run, 258 runners were penalised for cheating after most had taken shortcuts, while more than a dozen were caught with fake bib numbers and three ran in someone else's place, Xinhua news agency said.

The most serious offenders are facing lifetime bans from the race.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Woods to reduce workload next year

LOS ANGELES • Tiger Woods plans to modify his event schedule next year after admitting to being exhausted in the closing stages of his comeback season following spinal fusion surgery.

He enjoyed a strong finish on his return to golf, playing in 18 PGA Tour tournaments - the most he has been involved in since 2012, although the former world No. 1 felt it was a mistake as he "was not physically prepared to play that much".

He also said while he may play fewer tournaments next term, he is hopeful that will allow him to be nothing short of his best.

REUTERS

Kante has to adapt to advanced role: Sarri

LONDON • Chelsea's N'Golo Kante will not be moved back to his preferred position as a deep-lying midfielder as the role is more suited to technical players such as Jorginho and Cesc Fabregas, according to Maurizio Sarri, manager of the English Premier League football club.

While Kante's reputation is based on his ball-winning attributes, the Italian said the Frenchman would have to adapt and get used to playing in a more advanced role.

REUTERS

Curry set for Warriors return against Pistons

OAKLAND • Golden State coach Steve Kerr has told the media that star guard Stephen Curry would return to the court when the Warriors face the Pistons in Detroit tomorrow.

The National Basketball Association champions have been without their five-time All-Star since he suffered a groin injury on Nov 8. They have gone 5-5 in his absence.

In 12 games this season, the two-time Most Valuable Player is averaging 29.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 51.5 per cent from the floor.

REUTERS