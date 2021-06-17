Sports World: China, S'pore swim World Cup legs axed

China, S'pore swim World Cup legs axed

The first two legs of the 2021 Fina Swimming World Cup, set to take place in Jinan, China from Aug 12-14, and Singapore from Aug 19-20, have both been cancelled.

Four other legs - Berlin, Budapest, Doha and Kazan - are still scheduled to take place in October but world governing body Fina has yet to announce the reasons for the calling off of the first two events.

McKeon shows she is the one to beat

ADELAIDE • Emma McKeon yesterday reinforced her status as the 100m freestyle favourite at the Tokyo Olympics, scorching to victory ahead of veteran Cate Campbell at the Australian swimming trials.

The 27-year-old, who won four medals at the 2016 Rio Games, won in 52.35 seconds with Campbell, 29, second in 52.59sec and booking her spot at a fourth Olympics. In the United States' Olympic trials, Ryan Murphy, winner of three golds in Rio, was first in the 100m backstroke in 52.33sec. Lilly King, a double gold medallist in Brazil, won the 100m breaststroke in 1min 4.79sec.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Federer stunned by youngster in Halle

BERLIN • Roger Federer suffered a setback in his Wimbledon preparations after crashing out in the second round of the ATP grass-court tournament in Halle yesterday.

Federer, 39, bidding for a ninth title at the event which starts on June 28, suffered a shock 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 defeat by Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, 20.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE