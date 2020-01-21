Sports World: Chiefs, 49ers advance to Super Bowl clash

Chiefs, 49ers advance to Super Bowl clash

LOS ANGELES • Patrick Mahomes ended the Kansas City Chiefs' 50-year wait for a return to the Super Bowl on Sunday night, while the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers to advance to next month's National Football League showpiece.

Quarterback Mahomes helped the Chiefs, who have never lifted the biggest prize, overturn a 10-point deficit to complete a 35-24 win over the Tennessee Titans .

Meanwhile, the 49ers have to opportunity to land their sixth Super Bowl and first in 26 years, after routing the Packers 37-20.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Straight birdies save the day for Landry

LOS ANGELES • Andrew Landry squandered a six-shot back-nine lead on Sunday night, but finished with back-to-back birdies to win the PGA Tour American Express in La Quinta, California, by two shots.

The American fired a five-under 67 on the PGA West Stadium Course for a 26-under total of 262.

Mexico's Abraham Ancer, who powered up the leaderboard with a 63 for 264, finished in second place and remains in search of his first Tour title.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Injured Vunipola to miss Six Nations

LONDON • England No. 8 Billy Vunipola is set to miss the Six Nations after breaking an arm for the fourth time in two years, it was announced yesterday.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury early in Saracens' 27-24 victory over French side Racing 92 on Sunday.

The Australia-born Vunipola, who has been capped 51 times for England, will miss his country's Six Nations campaign, which begins in France on Feb 2.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nantes, Cardiff to pay homage to Sala

NANTES • One year after Argentina striker Emiliano Sala's death following a plane crash, there will be a memorial service today in both Nantes and Cardiff.

While the two cities are united in grief, the tragedy continues to raise questions, and both French Ligue 1 outfit Nantes and Championship side Cardiff remain locked in a legal battle over his £15 million (S$26.3 million) transfer.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has said it will not rule on the fee, which the Bluebirds have refused to pay, before June.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE