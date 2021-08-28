Sports World: Cherie leads US Open after strong first day

Cherie leads US Open after strong first day

Singapore bowler Cherie Tan ended the opening day of the US Women's Open yesterday at the top of the 71-player standings, with a total of 1,766 pinfalls at Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park, California.

Behind the two-time Professional Women's Bowling Association Tour champion were Poland's Daria Pajak (1,763), American Stefanie Johnson (1,751), compatriot Shayna Ng (1,748).

Fellow Singaporeans New Hui Fen (23rd), Bernice Lim (34th), Daphne Tan (36th) and Jazreel Tan (52nd) are also taking part in the competition. The second round of qualifiers will take place today.

Ivashka in Winston-Salem semis

WASHINGTON • Ilya Ivashka toppled top seed Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 to reach the semi-finals of the ATP hard-court tournament in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Thursday.

The 27-year-old from Belarus will next play 22-year-old Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, who ousted 14th seed Richard Gasquet of France, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.

Belarus defector sells medal for $28,000

MOSCOW • Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who said the Belarus team tried to forcibly fly her home from the Tokyo Olympics and has since sought refuge in Poland, has sold a medal of hers for US$21,000 (S$28,300).

"The medal has now been sold and paid for by a buyer from the US with a very solid track record of transactions on eBay," the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation (BSSF), an organisation that supports opposition athletes, said.

She had criticised the Belarusian athletics federation for entering her into a relay race in Tokyo without giving her notice.

