Sports World: Chelsea's Ianni charged for sparking fracas

Chelsea's Ianni charged for sparking fracas

LONDON • Chelsea assistant coach Marco Ianni was charged with improper conduct by the Football Association yesterday after his exuberant celebrations in front of the Manchester United bench sparked an altercation with manager Jose Mourinho following the clubs' 2-2 draw on Saturday. He has until Thursday to respond.

The FA also said it had "formally reminded Mourinho of his responsibilities".

REUTERS

First Skechers Walk here to take place on Dec 1

SINGAPORE • The inaugural edition of the Skechers Friendship Walk in Singapore will take place at the Gardens by the Bay East on Dec 1.

The event started in 2009 in California, and has since expanded to China and Malaysia.

Registration for the 5km non-competitive event started last Saturday. For more information, go to skechersfriendshipwalk.sg

Federer no longer plagued by hand injury

BASEL • Roger Federer has revealed that he has been hampered by a hand injury since the summer, but said the problem is no longer a worry as he heads into his home Swiss Open starting this week.

The 20-time tennis Grand Slam winner told German newspaper Sonntag Zeitung that he suffered the problem when he trained for the grasscourt season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE