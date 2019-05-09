Sports World : Chelsea may appeal to CAS after transfer ban

Chelsea may appeal to CAS after transfer ban

LONDON • Fifa yesterday said that it has upheld Chelsea's one-year transfer ban but the English Premier League football club will be able to register youth players during the period following an appeal.

The Blues were fined 600,000 Swiss francs (S$802,510) and sanctioned in February in relation to 29 cases where regulations relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18 were breached.

Chelsea have confirmed they will take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to try and freeze or overturn the ban.

REUTERS

Leonard shines as Raptors take 3-2 lead

TORONTO • Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 125-89 on Tuesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their National Basketball Association Eastern Conference match-up.

The Raptors can clinch the best-of-seven series by winning Game 6 today in Philadelphia.

Separately, the Denver Nuggets are one game away from their fourth Western Conference Finals and their first in 10 years after Nikola Jokic's 25 points helped the hosts beat the Portland Trail Blazers 124-98 in Game 5 of their Western Conference semi-final series.

REUTERS

Federer feeling good in win on Madrid clay

MADRID • Roger Federer made an impressive return to clay, easing past Richard Gasquet 6-2, 6-3 to reach the last 16 of the Madrid Open on Tuesday, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic also breezed through with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Taylor Fritz.

It was the Swiss' first match on clay in three years after he had skipped the 2017 and 2018 seasons on the surface to manage a knee injury, and he claimed he "felt good to be back on it".

Last year's runner-up Dominic Thiem also advanced after his opponent Reilly Opelka withdrew owing to injury.

REUTERS