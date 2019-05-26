Sports World: Chelsea and Arsenal return unsold tickets

Chelsea and Arsenal return unsold tickets

LONDON • Arsenal and Chelsea have returned over half of their combined allocation of 12,000 tickets for Wednesday's Europa League final due to the difficulty and great expense for their supporters to travel to Azerbaijan.

A lack of direct flights between London and Baku means football fans face costs of over £1,000 (S$1,750) just to make the 8,000km round trip before tickets and accommodation are taken into account.

Agence France-Presse reported yesterday that Arsenal have returned 2,200 tickets, while Chelsea have sold just 2,000 of their 6,000 allocation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

PSG extend Tuchel's contract to June 2021

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has extended his deal with the French Ligue 1 champions until June 2021, the football club announced yesterday.

The 45-year-old German took over from current Arsenal manager Unai Emery last June and, despite winning Ligue 1, has come under scrutiny after the Parisian club's Champions League defeat by Manchester United in the last 16.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Blixt fires 64 to lead from Na and Finau

LOS ANGELES • Jonas Blixt soared into the lead with an eye-catching eagle at the 17th hole and held on for a one-stroke advantage over Kevin Na (62) and Tony Finau (68) after the second round of golf's Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday.

Blixt holed out from 132 yards at the 17th for a bogey-free six-under 64 before windy conditions hit Colonial Country Club. A closing par left the Swede on nine-under 131 and gave him the outright lead for the first time in 185 starts on the PGA Tour.

REUTERS

Wrist problems force Wie out of Major

LOS ANGELES • Former US Women's Open golf champion Michelle Wie has pulled out of this week's edition of the Major because of nagging wrist problems, she said on Friday.

The 2014 champion underwent surgery on her right hand last year but problems returned this year.

Ranked 46th in the world, Wie tied for 23rd in the Honda LPGA Thailand, withdrew in the middle of the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship and missed the cut in the ANA Inspiration.

She has no timeline for returning, but hopes to do so this season.

REUTERS