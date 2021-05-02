Sports World: Chan and Lee 15th in World Cup synchro 10m platform

Chan and Lee 15th in World Cup synchro 10m platform

Singaporean duo Jonathan Chan and Max Lee finished 15th out of 17 pairings in the men's synchronised 10m platform event at the Fina Diving World Cup in Tokyo, Japan yesterday.

The event was won by Britain's Tom Daley and Matthew Lee.

Besides Chan, who has qualified in the 10m platform for the Tokyo Olympics in July, Singapore's six other divers - Mark Lee, Timothy Lee, Max, Freida Lim, Fong Kay Yian and Ashlee Tan - are in Tokyo for the competition, which is their last shot at securing a place at the Olympics.

Mourinho unlikely to manage next season

LONDON • Jose Mourinho has said he does not expect to return to management next season following his dismissal by Tottenham and will wait for the right club with the right culture.

The former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss was sacked by Spurs last month after 17 months in charge and six days before their 1-0 League Cup final defeat by Manchester City.

Mourinho has said he has "no plans", while he is also set to work as an analyst during this year's European Championship.

REUTERS

Barty made to sweat by little-known opponent

MADRID • World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty survived a scare before beating Slovenian Tamara Zidansek 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Madrid Open yesterday.

The Australian, coming off a Stuttgart Open title win last week, was expected to breeze past the 80th-ranked Zidansek.

However, things did not go her way in the second set before she fought back to clinch the win. The result meant that Barty has 22 wins this year, the most of any player on the WTA Tour.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Burns joins Bradley for Valspar halfway lead

MIAMI • Keegan Bradley, the 2011 PGA Championship winner, holed out for eagle from the fairway at his final hole on Friday to share the 36-hole lead at the Valspar Championship with fellow American Sam Burns.

Overnight leader Bradley's five-under 66 saw him keep pace with Burns, who fired five of his eight birdies on the back nine in a blemish-free eight-under 63. The American duo were four strokes clear of their nearest rivals with a record 36-hole total of 12-under 130.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE