Sports World: Celtic draw in qualifier for Champions League

Celtic draw in qualifier for Champions League

GLASGOW • Scottish champions Celtic were held 1-1 at home by 10-man AEK Athens in the first leg of Wednesday's Champions League third-round qualifying tie.

They will meet again next Tuesday, with the winners progressing to face either Swedish champions Malmo or Hungary's Vidi in the play-off round. Another Greek side PAOK came from two goals down to take a 3-2 edge over Russia's Spartak Moscow.

Red Bull Salzburg, last season's Europa League semi-finalists, also edged towards the group stage for the first time with a 3-0 win over Macedonian champions Shkendija.

Three Europeans golds each for Peaty, Sjostrom

GLASGOW • Britain's Adam Peaty and Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden again demonstrated why they are the outstanding swimmers at the European Championships as they won their third golds of the week on Wednesday. On the penultimate day of competition, Peaty, already a world-record breaker in the 100m breaststroke, dominated the 50m breast field in a championship record of 26.09sec.

Sjostrom added the 100m freestyle title to the 50m free and 100m butterfly double that she pulled off last Saturday.

New team hope to sign Tour winner Thomas

LONDON • A new Polish cycling team are hoping to pull off a coup after offering Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas a contract yesterday.

The 32-year-old Welshman, who dethroned team-mate Chris Froome last month, has yet to sign a new one with Team Sky, who are preparing a £3.5 million (S$6.1 million) offer, reported The Telegraph.

Piotr Wadecki, the sports director of the Poland-based CCC WorldTour team, told British media they were waiting for a reply from Thomas, who has been with Sky since he was 17.

