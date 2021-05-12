Sports World: Cavani extends United stay to 2022

Cavani extends United stay to 2022

LONDON • Edinson Cavani will remain at Manchester United next season after the on-form Uruguay striker signed a one-year contract extension on Monday.

The 34-year-old, who joined the Red Devils in October, has scored 15 goals, including eight in his last seven games, to help United to second place in the Premier League and to the final of the Europa League.

Despite rumours he would head home to South America, Cavani said the reason he decided to stay was because he had "developed a great affection for the club".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hamilton aims to seal new Mercedes deal

LONDON • Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton hopes to agree a new contract with Mercedes before the summer break in August.

The Briton is out of contract at the end of this season, after his latest one-year extension was announced in February.

Claiming the previous protracted talks had "ruined my whole winter", he hinted "it would be great to get something in place before the break".

REUTERS

Kohli and gang get first dose of vaccine

NEW DELHI • India cricket captain Virat Kohli and several of his teammates have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines before they leave for a tour of England next month, where they will play New Zealand before starting a five-Test series against the hosts from Aug 4.

REUTERS